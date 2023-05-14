W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,847,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,885,000 after acquiring an additional 161,143 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 39.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,253,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,054,000 after acquiring an additional 642,455 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $58.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.93. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $56.04 and a 52-week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

