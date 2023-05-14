Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340,646 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,975,000 after purchasing an additional 490,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,328,000 after acquiring an additional 178,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,618,000 after buying an additional 122,916 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after buying an additional 1,864,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $8.12 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 10.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $480.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.77.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.