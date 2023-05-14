Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,414 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $16,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 707,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,187,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.0 %

Republic Services stock opened at $148.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.28. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $149.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

