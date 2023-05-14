Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 53,158 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,723 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 53,158 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $14,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 108.1% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $43.63.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

