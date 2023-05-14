Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,196 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Omnicom Group worth $18,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 54.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,137,000 after acquiring an additional 972,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,505,000 after acquiring an additional 662,851 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8,773.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 498,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 492,615 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $96.78.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

