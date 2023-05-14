Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.41 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,592 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $194.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.02. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.