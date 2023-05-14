Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,419 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.69% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $18,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $27.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

