Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,312 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $18,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Surevest LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.10. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $53.86.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

