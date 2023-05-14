Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 27,660 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,621 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Best Buy by 43.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $439,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,663 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth approximately $92,076,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $99,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,643,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $71.73 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.81.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BBY. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

