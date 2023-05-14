Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,799 Shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NURE. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000.

NURE stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 million, a PE ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.93.

The Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S. REITs that typically have shorter-term lease durations than average. NURE was launched on Dec 19, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

