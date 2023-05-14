Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,269 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE IPG opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average is $34.88.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.