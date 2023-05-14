California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of AptarGroup worth $16,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 76.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 58.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 107.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter worth $58,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATR. Bank of America boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,060 shares of company stock valued at $8,248,427 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $120.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.88. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $122.50.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.92 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

