Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,341 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 38,151 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 157,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.