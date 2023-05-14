Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.98 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,206,785,000 after buying an additional 604,269 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,052,000 after buying an additional 799,376 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,225,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,481,000 after buying an additional 423,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,672,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,454,000 after buying an additional 133,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,225,000 after buying an additional 2,199,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,216 shares of company stock worth $18,268,759. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.5 %

Several analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.42.

EW opened at $89.18 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $107.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.