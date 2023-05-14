California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 3,188 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $13,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.22.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $138.51 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $147.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.37 and its 200 day moving average is $127.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $505,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,882.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $505,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,882.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $49,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,454.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,612 shares of company stock worth $2,120,544 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Further Reading

