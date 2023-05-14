Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 103 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,289,000 after buying an additional 972,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,325,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,557,000 after buying an additional 21,823 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after buying an additional 84,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,299,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,677,000 after buying an additional 19,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $482.43.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $338.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $346.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.65. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $515.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

