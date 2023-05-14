Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 8,227 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,227 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,320,920,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 38,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $452.98 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

