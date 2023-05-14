Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 473 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,716,000 after buying an additional 285,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FNF. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

FNF opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 28.40 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

