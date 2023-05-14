STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stake Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 425,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,462 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $13,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at $135,457.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,054 shares of company stock worth $1,564,741 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:STAG opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

