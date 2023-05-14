California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 561,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 48,073 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $14,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Benchmark upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Range Resources Stock Up 5.2 %

RRC stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $37.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.