California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $14,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 40.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMC opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average is $49.29. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Several analysts have commented on CMC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

