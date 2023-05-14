Short Interest in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Increases By 12.4%

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 875,400 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 778,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $81.59 on Friday. ITT has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $95.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ITT will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at ITT

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $191,622.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,229.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ITT

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $106,328,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth $64,598,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,020,000 after purchasing an additional 487,044 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth about $35,055,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $29,172,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

