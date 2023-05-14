California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 25,445 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,445 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Catalent worth $14,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Catalent by 372.7% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Catalent by 25.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Catalent by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Catalent by 1.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

Catalent Stock Down 3.9 %

In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $115.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.10.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.