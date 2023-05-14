California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of MDU Resources Group worth $14,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 4,409.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

