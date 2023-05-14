American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 9,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

American International Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $52.49 on Friday. American International Group has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.92.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.80%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 73,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 131,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

