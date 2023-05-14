California Public Employees Retirement System Has $15.69 Million Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $15,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 279.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Barry West sold 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $685,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Iridium Communications news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 5,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total value of $320,107.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,169.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry West sold 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $685,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,789 shares of company stock worth $16,575,471. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average is $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

