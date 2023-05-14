Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 21,600 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,330.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,958 shares of company stock worth $1,657,469. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

Shares of JBHT opened at $176.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.