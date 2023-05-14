First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 313,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,253 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $15,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,737.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,996,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724,410 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7,823.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,435,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,628 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,845,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after acquiring an additional 844,833 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,446,000 after acquiring an additional 719,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $397,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.98. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $55.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

Further Reading

