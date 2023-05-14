California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 26,972 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 391,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,972 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Avnet were worth $16,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVT. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth about $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Avnet during the first quarter valued at about $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 33.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Avnet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Avnet by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Avnet Price Performance

AVT opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.75%.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,037,158.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,519. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

