California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,213 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $14,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,619,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,767,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 525,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $68.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.63. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $78.11.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,793,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,793,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $2,988,833.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,062 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,042. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

