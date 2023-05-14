Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 159,736 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $16,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in Newmont by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in Newmont by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. Raymond James raised their price target on Newmont from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.61.

Insider Activity

Newmont Stock Performance

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

