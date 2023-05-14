Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 211,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $16,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $85.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.59.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 114.94%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Articles

