JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,721 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $18,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 97,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $54.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.67.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.