Raymond James & Associates Has $21.98 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Globe Life were worth $21,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,203. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $4,615,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,449.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,125 shares of company stock valued at $10,994,960. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.7 %

GL opened at $107.10 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.94 and a 200-day moving average of $115.11.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.