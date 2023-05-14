UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,274,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,353 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in UBS Group were worth $23,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in UBS Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,652,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 729,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Trading

Shares of UBS opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

UBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Societe Generale lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

