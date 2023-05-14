Raymond James & Associates Sells 199,942 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,153,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199,942 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of Aegon worth $20,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Aegon by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 21,370 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Aegon by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Aegon by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 167,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aegon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.15.

Aegon Price Performance

Aegon Increases Dividend

Shares of AEG stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.1288 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Aegon Profile

(Get Rating)

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

Further Reading

