Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,766 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $16,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,797,287,000 after acquiring an additional 520,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Progressive by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,909,000 after acquiring an additional 806,366 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,556,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,430,000 after acquiring an additional 518,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Progressive by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,841,000 after acquiring an additional 799,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $133.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $107.10 and a one year high of $149.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 94.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

