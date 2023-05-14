Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $18.60 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,757 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $18,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $64.37.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.