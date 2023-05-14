Raymond James & Associates Has $21.25 Million Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 591,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,934 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $21,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 33,767 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 79,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 448.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 42,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 34,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $36.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

