Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Position Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,327,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 225,367 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vale were worth $22,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,601,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $2,604,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 290,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65,339 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Vale by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,603,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Vale Trading Up 0.5 %

Vale stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $19.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.3542 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

