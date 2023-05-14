Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,977 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $25,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 108,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $856,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,448,000 after purchasing an additional 47,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schiavi & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 75,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $76.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.58. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

