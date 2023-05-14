Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 541,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Acushnet were worth $23,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,630,000 after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOLF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Compass Point downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acushnet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.63.

Acushnet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $54.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.27. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $782,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,038,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,306.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,098.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Featured Articles

