Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,461 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $21,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 840.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 48.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average is $43.70. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $56.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a $0.639 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.