Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Zimmer Biomet worth $22,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,489,249,000 after purchasing an additional 235,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,494,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,247,199,000 after buying an additional 683,526 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,922,000 after buying an additional 1,619,881 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after buying an additional 259,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,136,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,422,000 after buying an additional 178,108 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $136.75 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

