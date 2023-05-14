Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 822,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,930 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.83% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $23,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 264,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $31.91.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

