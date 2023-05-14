Raymond James & Associates Buys 125,753 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,085,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,753 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.58% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,793,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,246,000 after acquiring an additional 132,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,050,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 27,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 467,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 166,875 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $21.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

