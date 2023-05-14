Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,451 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Enphase Energy worth $22,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,269,562,000 after buying an additional 351,517 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,600 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,227,000 after buying an additional 26,140 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 272.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,038,000 after buying an additional 651,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $235,387,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. OTR Global cut shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.24.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $167.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.42. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.