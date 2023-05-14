Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $21,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 109,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 25,460 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $402.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $404.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $354.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.01.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.75.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.