Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,476 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of PTC worth $23,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 1,527.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of PTC by 444.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of PTC by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $130.10 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.97 and a 52 week high of $139.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.79.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $5,216,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,574,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,424,640.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $2,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,634,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,181,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $5,216,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,574,334 shares in the company, valued at $857,424,640.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 578,744 shares of company stock worth $73,378,940 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTC. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.09.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.