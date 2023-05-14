NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,670 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,414 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NetApp were worth $21,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NetApp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.24.

Insider Activity at NetApp

NetApp Stock Performance

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $144,607.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,314,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $144,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,314,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,885 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTAP stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $79.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading

